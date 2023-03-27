SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $215,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $91.92 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,045.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

