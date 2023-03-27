SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

