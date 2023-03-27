SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $43,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

