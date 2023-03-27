Tsfg LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

