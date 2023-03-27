Tsfg LLC Buys 8,953 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 514.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

