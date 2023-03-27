Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

VO stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

