Tsfg LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.