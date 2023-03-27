Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

