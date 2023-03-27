Tsfg LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

