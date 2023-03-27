Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

USMV opened at $70.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

