Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.