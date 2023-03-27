Tsfg LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $371.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

