UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $479.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

