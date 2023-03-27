Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $241.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

