WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.22 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

