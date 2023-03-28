1,485 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

