1,546 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $274.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

