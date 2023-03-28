518 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.
Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.