654 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 654 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $373.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.