Abeille Asset Management SA Invests $11.40 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.