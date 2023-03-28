Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.