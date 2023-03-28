Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 3,723 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.1 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE DEI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

