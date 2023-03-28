Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Abeona Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

