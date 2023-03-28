Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

