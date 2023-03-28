Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $18.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 537,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

