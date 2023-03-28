Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. Alarm.com has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $24,722,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

