Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.