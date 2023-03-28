Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %

ALPN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

