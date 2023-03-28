Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %

ALPN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.