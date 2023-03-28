Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %
ALPN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
