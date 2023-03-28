Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

