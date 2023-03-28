Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

