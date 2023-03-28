Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 148,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

