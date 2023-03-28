Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

