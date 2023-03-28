Analysts Offer Predictions for American Tower Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower stock opened at $193.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

