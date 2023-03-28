Analysts Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $44.21

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $19.88 on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

