Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $52.38

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.0 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.