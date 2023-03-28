Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of WVE opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.