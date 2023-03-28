Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of WVE opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

