Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.45

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MFA stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

