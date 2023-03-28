Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$71.14

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$60.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$73.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

