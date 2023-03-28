Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $4.10

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.21 on Friday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

