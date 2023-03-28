AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.01-$0.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.01-0.06 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.