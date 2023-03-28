Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

