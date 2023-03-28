Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 235 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.