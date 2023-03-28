ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

