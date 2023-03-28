Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCE opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of 423.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Arco Platform by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

