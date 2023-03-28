Aries Wealth Management Purchases 312 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

