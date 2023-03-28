Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

