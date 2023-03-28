Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

