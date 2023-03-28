Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

