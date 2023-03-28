Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 152,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

