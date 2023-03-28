Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

